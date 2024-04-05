Amerado Petitions TGMA Board

Amerado

Ghanaian rapper, Amerado, has appealed to the board of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) for a nomination of his ‘Kwaku Ananse’ song for the most popular song category.

Head of Public Events and Communications for Telecel Ghana Music Awards, Robert Klah, confirmed this in an interview on Daybreak Hitz FM.

Amerado had questioned why his popular ‘KwekuAnanse’ song was not nominated for the most popular song of the year category after the nominations for the awards were unveiled on March 28.

Robert Klah confirmed that the scheme has received a petition from Amerado’s camp, which is currently being reviewed and will be given the chance if it deserves any merit.

“Amerado’s team has already contacted us directly regarding the omission of ‘Kwaku Ananse’ from the Most Popular Song of the Year. He has submitted his petition. The board will sit on that, and if it merits the chance, the song will be included,” Klah indicated.

He, however, urged artistes who might be worried about their nominations to seek clarification within the one-week grace period.

“If you feel strongly about your petition that you ought to be there, we support you 100%. Reach out to us and let’s make the necessary corrections and clarifications,” he added.

Meanwhile, Amerado received two nominations; the Best Rap Performance with his track ‘The Hardest’ and the Best Collaboration with ‘Kwaku Ananse’ remix featuring Fameye.