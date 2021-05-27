Minerals Commission begins probe into tragic mine collapse

File photo

The Minerals Commission has commenced into the cause of mine collapse at Breman near Ayanfuri in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region.

The collapse of the mine as reported on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, resulted in the death of some three persons. About 40 others were said to have been trapped in the caved mine.

Acting CEO of Minerals Commission, Martin Kwaku Ayisi, in a statement, said preliminary investigations indicate that small scale miners were working illegally at the site which falls within the prospecting license of Adio-Mabas Ghana Limited.

It said the accident was triggered by a cave-in.

Below is the statement

By Melvin Tarlue