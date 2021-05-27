Eight alleged coup plotters pray for variation of bail conditions

Eight persons who are being held over their alleged roles in the destabilisation of the country have filed for bail variation before an Accra High Court.

The eight were admitted to bail by the court after they were charged with high treason.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr Benjamin Agordzo and Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu are the only persons who have been able to execute their bail granted by the court in April, this year.

Dr Mac Palm, Donyo Kafui, Colonel Kodzo Gameli, Johannes Zikpi, WO II Esther Saan, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Corporal Ali Solomon, and Sylvester Akankpewu have not be able to execute their bail conditions.

The 10 accused persons were admitted to a total bail sum of GHC18 million.

ACP Dr Agordzo and Col. Gameli are being held on the charge of abetment of high treason, and admitted to bail in the sum of GHC1 million with two sureties, one to be justified.

Eight of the accused persons, charged with high treason and conspiracy to commit high treason, were granted GHC2million cedis bail with two sureties to be justified.

The accused persons have denied the various charges.

During the court sitting, defence counsels for the eight accused persons indicated that an application for bail variation had been filed because the accused were unable to meet their bail conditions.

The Court adjourned the matter to June 1 for defence counsels to move their application for variation of bail.

Meanwhile the State filed its disclosures except audios and videos during a Case Management Conference.

Accused were initially charged with abetment to treason felony and treason.

The State, however, filed a nolle prosequi in the case and arraigned them on April 24, this year, on the charge of high treason, which saw three high Court judges sit over it at the High Court.

The Attorney General (AG), Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, at the last sitting told the High Court that the accused persons were part of a group known as Take Action Ghana (TAG), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), which is alleged to have planned to embark on demonstrations against the Government and possibly take over governance.

The AG said as part of the plot, Dr Mac-Palm, who was accused of being the master mind of the plot, along with Kafui and Ofosu, planned on kidnapping the President, the Speaker of Parliament and the Chief of Defence Staff and force the President to announce his overthrow.

The AG said a map found in the possession of the accused persons showed some important installations such as the Jubilee House, the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Burma Camp, the 37 Military Hospital, and the National Police Training School, which had been their target.

In the case of ACP Dr Agordzo, the AG accused him of donating GHC2,000 to TAG to aid its cause and he also drafted a speech for Dr Mac-Palm to be read at TAG’s planned demonstration.

