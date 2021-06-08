Minerals Commission Sued

The Minerals Commission has been sued by Takoradi Gold Ghana Limited (TGGL) , a Ghanaian owned licensed large-scale mining operator for an alleged attempt to divert two of its mining concessions to another company by the Commission.

Takoradi Gold contends that the move by the Commission to hand over a land that it has vested interest in without any reference to it, is unlawful.

In the writ filed at the Tarkwa High Court, Takoradi Gold Ghana Limited avers that two mining concessions,e with Certificate of Validity (CV) 597 and CV598 are mining concessions originally granted by the Colonial Government to Paa Grant, founder of the defunct United Gold Coast Convention.

The writ noted that the residue of the terms of those certificates of validity became assigned to one George Blay Kwofie by the administrators of the Estate of Paa Grant.

TGGL explained subsequently that George Blay Kwofie entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with them (Plaintiff) in respect of the said CV597 and CV 598.

It said government of Ghana has since 1985 approved not only the said agreement but also the transfer of the mineral rights in those concessions to the Plaintiff.

Takoradi Gold Ghana Limited says having acquired vested mining right in both CV597 and CV598 they had since discharged all their responsibilities to the Government of Ghana and to the knowledge of the 1st Defendant, Minerals Commission.

The company noted that it had invested over $3 million in carrying out prospecting activities on CV597 and CV598

The plaintiff contends that it has complied and or continue to comply with the relevant provisions in the Minerals and Mining Act 2006 (Act 703) in so far as prospecting activities on the two CVs are concerned.

TGGL stated in the writ that it became aware of the allege dubious moves by the Minerals Commission to divert its concessions to another company when it came across a publication of notice by the Commission in 2019.

Takoradi Gold Ghana Limited (Plaintiff) stated that the Minerals Commission has failed to respond to the company’s queries concerning the said action.

Plaintiff avers that “When 1st Defendant failed and or refused to respond to her concerns in the letter dated February 22, 2019, TGGL caused an official search to be conducted on the CV’s 597 and 598 at the Minerals Commission.

“By the Minerals Cadastre Map dated 24/05/2021 as furnished Plaintiff by the 1st Defendant, the CV’s 597 and 598 (subject of this suit) have been shown as having been proposed by the 1st Defendant to be granted to another company” the writ indicated.

TGGL is praying the High Court to annul any possible arrangement and/or agreement between the Minerals Commission and Mining and Construction Limited, the 2nd respondent.

The company also prayed for An Order of perpetual injunction restraining the Minerals Commission from granting to, allocating to, demarcating or releasing to and or any dealings in respect of the said CV597 and CV598 to the 2nd Defendant, Mining and Construction Limited and or any other body for the purpose of prospecting for gold or any other mineral.