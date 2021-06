Islamic militants group, Al-Shabaab, has reportedly lost dozens of its men.

Local Somalia media reports monitored by DGN Online indicate that about Al-Shabaab militants were killed in an explosion.

The explosion is reported to have occurred at a village in southern Somalia.

Somalia’s military is reported to have announced that the bomb exploded as it was being assembled.

Aside the militants, a number of foreign fighters and bomb experts also reportedly died due to the explosion.

By Melvin Tarlue