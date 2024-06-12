Minister Applauds Prempeh College On Robofest Championship

Dr. Adutwum with the winners

Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has applauded Prempeh College for emerging winners of the Robofest World Championships, Unknown Mission Challenge (UMC) 2024 held in the US recently.

He said, “You have done very well and you have made Africa proud. We have the best talents in the world. We are disciplined. We are focused, and this win has affirmed my trust in the Ghanaian child”.

Dr. Adutwum made the commendation when the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr Eric Nkansah, led a delegation from Prempeh College to introduce students from Prempeh College who recently won the Robofest World Championships in the U.S to the minister.

Dr. Adutwum said the accomplishment was a demonstration that something great was happening in Ghana’s education system.

The Education Minister who is also the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, urged the global award winners to keep up the good work by reading more books and spending more time on their studies so they would get the best outcomes after their studies.

He assured them of the government’s readiness to continue investing more in the development of the country through education and charged the students to take advantage of the huge investment being made in the education sector to shape their future dreams.

Headmaster of Prempeh College, Very Rev. Lewis Asare, attributed the gains made in the school to the collective efforts of students, teaching and non-teaching staff and the outstanding performance and commitment of the Coaches of the school’s Robotics Team, led by Mr Kwame Owusu Opoku.

He again pledged to continue working very hard to ensure that the students received the best training that would not only help them pass their final exams but impact positively on their skills so that they become relevant to the needs of society after their education.

The Minister donated GHS10,000 to support the training and preparation of the school’s team for the next edition of the competition.

A Daily Guide Report