Rev Wengam Leads Cedar Mountain Chapel Int’l Day Celebration

Rev Wengam with Amb. David Kabre and others cutting the Int’l Day cake

The Cedar Mountain Chapel of Assemblies of God, Ghana has celebrated its 7th International Day at East Legon in Accra.

The essence of this annual event, which was marked in three services of the church on Sunday, June 9th 2034, is to reach the international community in Ghana with the gospel while promoting global peace and cross cultural diversity.

The theme was, “Send The Light-That The Gospel Will Be Preached In All Nations”, (Matthew 24:14).

The Speaker was Rev Stephen Wengam, Lead Pastor of Cedar Mountain Chapel and General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana.

Thirteen nationals participated in the annual event with 12 people giving their lives to Christ.

The Special Guest of honour was Ambassador of Burkina Faso to Ghana, David Kabre, who is a member of Cedar Mountain Chapel of Assemblies of God, Ghana.

A Daily Guide Report