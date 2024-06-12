‘I Will Quit England Job If…’

Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate has said he is likely to leave his position as England manager if his side fails to win Euro 2024.

His contract expires in December, although sources told ESPN that the Football Association would like him to continue in the role.

Southgate, 53, who took over in 2016, has overseen a dramatic change in fortunes, guiding England to the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup and losing the Euro 2020 final on penalties to Italy at Wembley.

England was knocked out of the 2022 World Cup at the quarterfinal stage by France in a game of fine margins.

That overall tournament record, combined with the emergence of a crop of exciting younger players including Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer, Anthony Gordon and Kobbie Mainoo, has raised expectations ahead of this year’s Euros.

Southgate almost quit after the World Cup as he was agonised over whether he was the best man to lead the team forward, and a decision will again be taken after the finals in Germany.

He told German newspaper, BILD: “If we don’t win (the Euros), I probably won’t be here anymore. Then it might be the last chance.”