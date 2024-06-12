MOFA Rolls Out Euro 2024 Series

Moses Foh Amoaning (MOFA)

Moses Foh Amoaning (MOFA) Productions is rolling out its usual 13-part sportytainment documentary countdown series covering 64 years of European football history.

It is the Germany 2024 which runs from June 14 to July 14, to herald the European championship football tournament.

The 30 minutes programme dubbed, ‘European soccer fiesta’ which aired on GTV Sports Plus on Friday June 7 featured archival footage of soccer moments like the Panenka penalty of the 1976 tournament and Marco van Basten’s wonder goal in 1988.

Viewers are to watch out for stimulating segements like the legends of the past, focusing on European and world football greats like Russian goalkeeper, Lev. Yashin; Germany superstar, Beckenbauer, and Dutch Masters, Johan Cruyff and Ruud Gullit.

In an exclusive interview with the news desk, executive producer and director of the series, veteran broadcaster and legal luminary, Moses Foh Amoaning stated “…perhaps by far the best part of each episode will be the top ten best Euro goals which will roll on air alongside the best in European pop and rock music.”

He added “While the first and second programmes featured Neil Young and the Beatles, the third episode which airs on GTV Sports Plus at 8pm tonight will see English pop and rock legend, Rod Stewart, in a captivating live performance of his 1976 hit track first cut.

“The 1976 and 1980 tournament won by Czechoslovakia and then West Germany will be at the heart of tonight’s edition which is sponsored by Hisense, Ghana Gas and Talent Microfinance.”

From The Sports Desk