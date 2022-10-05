Minister Assesses ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’

Henry Quartey

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, yesterday embarked on an exercise to assess the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ initiative which he launched recently.

He was joined on the mission by the Chairman of the Jospong Group, Joseph Siaw Agyepong, assisted to observe how the City Rapid Response was enforcing the sanitation bylaws.

The exercise started in the early hours of yesterday and entailed a decongestion exercise and the clamping of vehicles which had parked along the Avenor stretch at Circle in Accra.

Some shops were also closed by the minister and their owners asked to clean their frontage before opening for business, while others were also cautioned to abide by the sanitation bylaws.

The next point of call was at the industrial area where the minister asked the authorities at the Christ Embassy church to immediately clean the frontage of the building.

At Kaneshie, though the frontage of some of the shops were generally clean, some of the traders were busily selling on pedestrian walkways close to the main Kaneshie highway. The minister ordered them to clear their wares from the walkways.

The traders told the minister to provide them with shops to sell their wares, to which demand he promised to address.

The minister also educated them on good sanitation practices, while other shop owners were made to clean their frontage.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah