Minister Assures Urgent Action As Tidal Surge Threatens Anloga Communities

Sandra Seyram Kpedor (3rd R) explaining extent of damage to the Regional Minister and members of REGSEC

The Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, has assured residents of Anloga and surrounding coastal communities of swift government intervention following severe tidal incursions that have left parts of the area vulnerable to flooding and displacement.

The minister gave the assurance after leading members of the Regional Security Council on an emergency inspection tour of the affected communities. The visit followed a distress call from the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Anloga, Sandra Seyram Kpedor, and a delegation of local chiefs led by the Awadada of Anlo State, acting on behalf of the overlord, Togbi Sri III.

According to Mr. Gunu, the situation on the ground is alarming, with the sea breaking through its natural boundaries and advancing into nearby lagoons and settlements.

The minister outlined immediate intervention steps, including efforts to block the sea’s current path to prevent further inland encroachment. He noted that such actions must be carefully managed, as coastal dynamics can cause erosion to shift to other areas if not addressed holistically.

He emphasised that Ghana is already part of a broader regional initiative, the West African Coastal Areas Resilience Investment Programme (WACA), a World Bank-supported programme designed to strengthen coastal resilience across West Africa.

Under this initiative, sections of Ghana’s coastline are expected to benefit from protective infrastructure. Mr. Gunu referenced ongoing works at Blekusu, where a sea defence project is currently under construction by a private contractor, with plans to extend protection to other vulnerable coastal stretches.

He expressed confidence in the President’s commitment to addressing coastal erosion challenges, citing previous interventions in affected communities such as Agavedzi, where ongoing protective works are reportedly about 30 percent complete.

The District Chief Executive for Anloga, Sandra Seyram Kpedor, highlighted that the crisis may have been worsened by a blocked estuary, which has forced the sea to carve a new path into inhabited areas.

She urged residents to remain calm, assuring them that the government is aware of the situation and will respond accordingly.

Coastal erosion and tidal flooding remain persistent challenges for several communities along Ghana’s eastern coastline, particularly in the Keta-Anloga area. The situation has led to repeated displacement of residents and destruction of property over the years.

Authorities say the current development underscores the urgency of completing ongoing sea defence projects and expanding protective measures as residents are hoping for swift intervention to prevent further damage and safeguard livelihoods in the affected communities.

FROM Daniel K. Orlando