ECG, GRIDCo Unveil Power Upgrade To End Volta, Oti Outages

The Volta Regional Minister and officials of ECG and GRIDCo

The Volta and Oti regions are poised for significant improvement in electricity supply following a major infrastructure upgrade announced by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo).

The initiative follows sustained pressure from the Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, who demanded clear explanations and lasting solutions to the region’s electricity challenges. The announcement came after a high-level meeting and inspection tour of power installations at Asiekpe.

Briefing the media, ECG’s Acting Managing Director, Ing. Kwame Kpekpena, disclosed funds have been released for the first phase of a comprehensive transmission upgrade project. He stated that the intervention will include upgrading the existing transmission line from Asiekpe to Ho from 69kV to 161kV, constructing a new 45-kilometre transmission line, and establishing a new Bulk Supply Point (BSP) in Ho.

According to him, the upgrade will significantly improve voltage stability and reduce outages by transitioning Ho and surrounding areas from the aging 69kV network to a more robust 161kV system.

Ing. Kpekpena attributed the region’s longstanding power challenges to outdated infrastructure dating back to the 1980s, which has not kept pace with increasing demand. While most parts of Ghana operate on a 161kV transmission network, much of the Volta Region still relies on the lower-capacity 69kV system, resulting in frequent tripping and low voltage, especially during peak hours.

Acting Deputy Chief Executive of GRIDCo, Ing. Frank A. Otchere, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the project and called for strong stakeholder support. He emphasised the importance of cooperation in land acquisition, right-of-way access, compensation, and community engagement to avoid delays.

He revealed that technical teams have already completed route surveys between Asiekpe and Ho, with design works currently underway and active support from the Ministry of Energy. Although such large-scale projects typically take more than two years to complete, he noted that efforts are being made to deliver the project within an ambitious one-year timeline.

The Volta Regional Minister described reliable electricity as essential to the region’s economic transformation. He indicated that there is growing interest in the region as an investment destination, particularly in agro-processing, as well as key initiatives such as the Volta Economic Corridor and a proposed industrial park, all of which depend heavily on stable power supply.

He pledged the full support of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council, Municipal and District Assemblies, and traditional authorities to ensure the smooth and timely execution of the project.

With funding secured and implementation underway, the planned upgrade represents a major step toward delivering a long-term solution to electricity challenges in the Volta and Oti regions, offering renewed hope to residents and businesses alike.

FROM Daniel K. Orlando, Ho