I’ll Fix Tamale Water Crisis – Mahama Assures Residents

President John Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has assured residents of Tamale that he will resolve the Tamale water crisis permanently before leaving office.

“As a son of the North, it is my responsibility to ensure that the people of the North get potable water. I will resolve the Tamale water crisis. If I do not resolve it, who will? You can be assured it will be done under my leadership,” he said.

Mr. Mahama explained the challenges behind the water shortages in Tamale and said authorities are working tirelessly to resolve the problem.

“One of the challenges in Tamale is the water project. I grew up in Tamale and I know the issue when it comes to water. Tamale has been declared the fastest-growing metropolis in West Africa, and the old water works we knew have been expanded through Tamale Water phases 1, 2 and 3, but the rate at which the population is growing means we keep demanding more water.

“The solution is to create a new source of water to feed the Tamale metropolis. Studies show the best place to get that water is to the south, towards Yapei. We will build a new pumping station and pump the water to Tamale,” he said.

According to him, the Tamale water project will produce 30 million gallons to serve the metropolis and its environs when completed, and that the Yendi water supply system will also be implemented.

Speaking as part of the Northern Region “Resetting Ghana” tour at the University for Development Studies (UDS) campus, the President said the government is constructing about 2,000 km of roads across the country.

“Today, we have 2,000 km of roads ongoing at the same time, and we are paying for all these road constructions with our own money. Between last year and this year, we are spending almost 50 billion Ghana cedis of our own money to reconstruct our roads. Let me assure you that the current works are the first phase of the ‘Big Push’ project,” he disclosed.

The President said the government will ensure that Northern Ghana gets its share of the Big Push projects.

“The northern part of the country has been the most deprived when it comes to the road network. I can assure you that by the time we complete our road construction projects, the North will have much better roads than it has ever had in the history of this country,” he stressed.

As part of his tour, President Mahama inspected several ongoing projects in the region, including a 12-unit classroom block and a 5,000-capacity auditorium at Ghana Senior High School; the Ghana Senior High School sports complex; the Specialist Cardiology Centre at the Tamale Teaching Hospital; and phase one construction of the Tamale 3rd Ring Road under the ‘Big Push’, among others.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale