Minister Charges MMDCEs Over Sanitation Project

Simon Osei Mensah

THE METROPOLITAN, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the Ashanti Region have been tasked to show commitment towards improvement of sanitation in their areas.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, who made the remarks, said any assembly that would not be proactive in the improvement of sanitation would not be treated with kid’s gloves.

In this regard, he has charged all the MMDCEs in the region to actively support the ‘Sustainable Cleaning, Greening and Beautification of Ashanti Project’ to become successful.

Osei Mensah was speaking during the grand launching of the ‘Sustainable Cleaning, Greening and Beautification of Ashanti Project’ at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) in Kumasi, on Tuesday.

Among other things, the laudable project mainly seeks to help improve the sanitation situation in the region. The project would start in Kumasi before it would be extended to the other districts in the region.

The components of the project includes the provision of dustbins at vantage points, the planting of different species of trees and the distribution of refuse bins to households among others.

Mr. Osei Mensah indicated that the beautification of ceremonial roundabouts through paintings and extensive education of sanitation by-laws in the various MMDAs also formed part of the project.

He said it is the agenda of the RCC to ensure that sanitation is improved in all the MMDAs in the region, therefore any assembly that would exhibit lackadaisical attitude towards the project would not be spared.

The minister stated that the MMDCEs would be mainly “assessed based on their performance in the sanitation project,” indicating that any assembly that would not properly get involved would be sanctioned.

The Managing Director of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Gloria Anti, assured that her company would readily team up with the RCC in order to ensure the success of the project, which she described as laudable.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi