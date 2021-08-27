‘Upgrade Yourselves’ – New GIL Staff Told

Dr. Samson Dodzi Fenuku

The Director of the Ghana Institute of Languages (GIL), Dr. Samson Dodzi Fenuku, has called on the newly recruited employees of the institute to seize every opportunity to upgrade themselves with new skills to excel in their respective jobs.

The Director made the call during an orientation programme for staff who were recently recruited to augment teaching and learning at the institute.

He challenged them to be innovative and productive while upholding the ethics of the teaching and administrative profession.

Dr. Fenuku pointed out that the institute’s mandate is to teach both local and foreign languages and also advise the government on language policies in order to be connected to the world.

“There is no way the Institute could advance to the highest ideals of what a public institution of higher learning should be without the help of its staff,” he said, adding “It all begins with the human resource.”

“The breadth of opportunities in this Institute is unmatched and your expertise and commitment will help unearth the potentials and place the Institute in its rightful place in terms of tertiary education in the country,” he told the staff.

Dr. Fenuku again advised the newly appointed staff of the Ghana Institute of Languages to abide by the rules, regulations and ethics of the Institute to help achieve its mandate and vision.

While congratulating the new appointees and acknowledging the contribution they would bring to the Institute’s effort to achieve its mandate, Dr. Fenuku cautioned them against breach of ethics and culture of the Institute.

“In any case of violation, our ethics and culture would be diminished and that anyone found guilty of this would have to face the full rigours of the law governing the Institute,” he said.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi