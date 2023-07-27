Minister Commends Nana For Resolving ANOCA-AASC Impasse

Mustapha Ussif

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has commended President Akufo-Addo for his pivotal role in resolving the long-standing impasse between the African Union, the Association of National Olympic Committee (ANOCA), and the Association of African Sports Confederation (AASC).

The resolution of this impasse was a crucial step towards the successful organisation of the 13th African Games, Accra 2023.

Speaking at the Meet the Press organised by the Ministry of Information yesterday, the Sports Minister highlighted the significance of the resolved dispute, which had been hindering progress in the planning of the African Games.

Thanks to the intervention of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, stakeholders involved in the impasse have signed a Negotiated Agreement on the management and organisation of the African Games, marking a significant milestone in the planning process.

The signing of this agreement took place on February 19, 2023, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

To ensure a successful organisation of the games, a Technical Committee has been established, chaired by Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs, and Social Development of the African Union, Ambassador Minata Samate Cessouma.

Additionally, the President of ANOCA, Mr. Mustapha Berraf, and the President of AASC, Major General Nasser will serve as Vice-Chairpersons.

The minister also presented updates on Ghana’s preparations towards hosting the 13th African Games, Accra 2023.

Various sports codes have been selected for the games, and significant progress has been made in the construction of essential sporting infrastructure.

Furthermore, the minister emphasised the commitment of the government to adopt a “Green Game Strategy” for the event, focusing on sustainability and environmental friendliness.

As a testament to Ghana’s dedication to sports development, the country has been participating in various international events, achieving notable success and recognition. The upcoming African Para Games, scheduled for September 2023, will be hosted in Ghana and serve as a test case for the 13th African Games.

With the resolution of the impasse and the signing of the Negotiated Agreement, the Local Organising Committee (LOC), in consultation with all relevant stakeholders, agreed to hold the 13th African Games on March 8-23, 2024.

The schedule for the Games is as follows:

The arrival of Athletes & Officials – March 5 to 7, 2024

Opening Ceremony – March 8, 2024

Closing Ceremony – March 23, 2024

Departure of Athletes & Officials – March 24, 2024