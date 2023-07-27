3Music TV, Togbe Ghana Embark On Beach Clean-Up

Togbe Ghana

3Music TV in partnership with Togbe Ghana and Let’s Go Clean The Beach and Recycle Beach project, will on Saturday, July 29, embark on a beach clean-up exercise at the Kumasamba La Bamba Beach in Osu, Accra.

The beach clean-up exercises, which forms part of their social responsibility, is being organised to reduce plastic waste along the beaches.

The exercise, which takes place between 8am and 11am, will provide participants with free cleaning materials including gloves, wheel barrows as well as drinks, among others.

Togbe Ghana, a dancehall artiste, has in the past hosted a number of events, including clean-up exercises at Teshie beach, Prampram beach, Jamestown beach, Labadi beach, Tawala beach, Village beach and many others.

According to Togbe Ghana, the leader and founder of Togbe Ghana Foundation, the current state of beaches in the country is not encouraging even though there had been a rampant call on keeping beaches clean.

He advised that cleaning of beaches should not be a yearly event but will be appropriate for industry players to dedicate every weekend for clean-up exercises along the beaches.

He, therefore, called on the government and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to support the clean-up exercise to help reduce plastic waste along the beaches.

By George Clifford Owusu