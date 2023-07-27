Pastor Larry Manna Drops New Song

Pastor Larry Manna

THE DREAM of gospel artiste and pastor, Larry Manna to become a household name in the local gospel music industry is gradually coming to pass with the release of his single titled ‘Love of the Father’.

The Lims Chapel’s founder and pastor, Pastor Larry Manna, has a deep passion for using music to share the gospel of Christ.

The song, which brings wonderful motivation to all Christians, is currently available on YouTube and is infused with a beautiful rhythm and matching drum beat.

‘Love of the Father’ is a mid-tempo song that discusses the many qualities of God, His majesty, and might.

Pastor Larry Manna thinks that this song will spread the good news of Jesus Christ to many people all over the world and inspire the hopeless to put their trust in God.

He wants to make a difference in the lives of young people he encounters. His aim is to become one of the top gospel acts in Ghana and a major musician in the new age of music.

His songs frequently discuss God’s faithfulness and the need for Ghanaians to express gratitude to Him while they are still on earth.

According to him, he entered the gospel music industry to use music to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ and to draw people to God.

“I adore music, and I’ll always utilise it to spread the gospel of Jesus. Many people enjoy listening to music, and music can help you spread the gospel more effectively,” he stated.

He asserts that the song’s lyrics contain deeply moving truths that are meant to change Christians’ perspectives and behaviours as well as encourage godly men to boldly proclaim the gospel to others.