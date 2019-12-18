Minister Equips Artisans With Tools

Ignatius Baffour Awuah (right) handing over one of the sewing

machines to a beneficiary

THE MINISTER of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, has distributed 400 hairdryers and 400 sewing machines to artisans in Sunyani West in the Bono Region.

About 800 young men and women from Fiapre, Adantia, Chira, Dumasuo and Odumasi benefitted from the package.

The minister, who doubles as Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani West, said the tools were to allow master seamstresses/dressmakers and hairdressers to engage more apprentices for training in the vocation.

“It is also to enable those who have completed their trade but are still serving their masters because of lack of money to get some tools to start work and make a living,” he added.

He said it was the mandate of his ministry to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in all parts of the country and the government was determined to make that happen.

“The vision of the Akufo-Addo government is to use technical and vocational training and education to prepare the youth for rapid economic development,” he stressed.

He said the government was not discriminating in its effort to make the youth acquire skills to become gainfully employed.

The leaders of hairdressers and dressmakers association in the area, Augustina Kisiwaa and Obeng Mensah respectively, commended the MP for the assistance and promised they would ensure the pieces of equipment are put to good use for others to benefit.

danielyaodayee@yahoo.com

FROM Daniel Y Dayee& Prince FifiiYorke