Ex-Kayayoo Rehabilitates School

The rehabilitated school. INSET: Unijay (left) receiving a citation from the Ahinsan MA JHS officials

A FORMER head porter, known in local parlance as ‘Kayayie’, has rehabilitated the Ahinsan MA Junior High School (JHS) in the Asokwa Municipality in the Ashanti Region.

Against all odds, Mrs. Janet Abobigu has been able to rise in life to become a famous seamstress and an entrepreneur.

She is currently the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Amaloboba Foundation, and has offered employment to a good number of the youth.

Mrs. Abobigu, popularly known as Unijay, said she had her basic education at the Ahinsan MA JHS and so she decided to return and support her alma mater.

According to her, the school was in a deplorable state and needed help and so she expended a whopping GH¢450,000 to rehabilitate it within a short time.

She disclosed that two three-unit classroom blocks and an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centre were rehabilitated by her.

Unijay said the structures were re-roofed, ceilings were fixed and construction works were done on the buildings. She presented new school uniforms to all the 380 students in the school and also donated 80 dual desks.

She said people usually support their senior secondary schools but the basic schools in the country seem to have been neglected. “I am, therefore, planning to launch ‘Back To Your Basic’ to create awareness for people to go back and support their basic schools soon,” she added.

She promised to offer similar support to other schools at Ahinsan whenever she has the means to do so.

The Member of Parliament for Asokwa, Patricia Appiagyei, and the MCE for Asokwa, Akwannusah Gyimah, lauded Unijay for her great effort.

The Headmaster of the school, Seth Kofi Kyei, said “the school was established in 1959 and this is the major rehabilitation works in the school.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi