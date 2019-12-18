3 Arrested For Election Offences

THREE people were arrested at Sawaba in the Asokore-Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region, on suspicion of electoral offences in yesterday’s district-level election across the country.

Two of the unidentified men were held by police for being in possession of a voters’ register said to be a copy of that of Galilee Church B polling station in the Sawaba-Denyasi electoral area.

The third suspect, identified as a student, was said to have engaged in multiple voting at the polling station and he was being held for that offence.

Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, who confirmed the arrest to DAILY GUIDE, said details of the arrest would be made public later.

But the paper gathered that two of the three men, who were holding the electoral materials, could not immediately provide answers as to how they came by the register.

They were believed to be coaching voters to vote for a particular candidate, an allegation the police could not readily confirm.

All the three were later taken to the regional police headquarters for investigations.

