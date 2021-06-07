Minister Gives Bombers Cash

The minister (in jacket) with members of the team and some officials

Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Yussif, has extended a financial support of $1,000 to the 2020 Olympic Games bound Black Bombers, the national boxing side.

On Saturday, the minister, in the company of Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), visited the team at their training camp at the Trust Sports Emporium in Accra.

He promised the boxers of President Akuffo-Addo’s special interest in the team and gave the assurance of addressing their needs before they travel to the Asian country.

As an ardent lover of boxing with special liking for Ike Bazooka Quartey, the minister stated that the cash was just a token to let them know that the team is dear to the nation’s heart.

Bombers head coach Ofori Asare described the visit as the first time in many years that a Sports Minister has called on the team preparing for a major international assignment.

The three boxers, who would be representing Ghana, Sulemanu Tetteh, Samuel Takyi and Shakur Samed, pleaded with the minister to visit them regularly to serve as an additional motivation to win medals at the forthcoming Olympic Games.

They recounted their experiences before the African Qualifier in Senegal where they were stranded until the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) supported them to be able to get accommodation.

The Bombers pleaded with the minister to as a matter of urgency work on their qualification bonuses and incentives that will urge them go to the extra mile in the Games.

Ghana Olympic Committee President, Ben Nunoo Mensah, gave the minister assurance that if the team’s preparations and seriousness is anything to go by then, Team Ghana will surely raise the flag of Ghana aloft in Japan.

Also present at the visit were Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) President George Lamptey and his Vice Samed, Consultant of the Trust Sports Emporium Nii Okai Nunoo, Physiotherapist Okyere Baffour Agyei.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum