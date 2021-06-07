Kotoko Grab Derby Bragging Rights

Fabio Gama scored the only goal for Kotoko

Asante Kotoko yesterday breathed life into their league title ambition when they posted a 1-0 win over regional rivals, Ashgold, in Obuasi.

Brazilian import Fabio Gama’s first half strike was enough to keep the Porcupine Warriors in contention for the crown.

Ashgold relentlessly tried after recess to cancel the lead but Barreto’s men were up to the task on all occasions.

In like manner, Kotoko double their efforts in all departments to increase the tally but the miners proved equal to the tasks.

The win sent Kotoko back to the summit temporarily before the Great Olympics-Hearts of Oak game later in the day. (Results was not available at press time)

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum