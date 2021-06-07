Ghana’s Fastest Shines In Nigeria

Ansah sandwiched by the Sports Minister (L) and Brobby

Reigning GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human champion, Sarfo Ansah, has left good footprints in the recently held ECOWAS Athletics championship in Kaduna, Nigeria.

Discovered by organisers of the Ghana Fastest project in 2015 as the fastest in the U-18 category, he ran spiritedly in 10.24 to emerge tops in the six-nation competition.

And presenting his medal to the Youth and Sports Minister in his office recently, Ansah together with Reks Brobby, founder of the Ghana’s Fastest Human project, attributed his feat to the organisers of the Fastest Human project for the platform it offered him.

He commended Brobby highly for how well he has ran and sustained the event aimed at reviving athletics in schools.

“I am most grateful to first of all God and Reks Brobby for the Ghana’s Fastest Human platform, it really challenged me and I promise to do Ghana and myself proud at future meets,” said Ansah.

He recorded an impressive 10.01 to win this year’s Ghana’s Fastest Human race in Kumasi few weeks ago.

Long distance runner William Amponsah, one of the three athletes that represented Ghana also presented the gold he picked after shrugging off keen contest from Adamu Shehu (Nigeria) in the 21-Kilometre Half Marathon to the minister.

The Sports Minister, Mustapha Yussif, stated that nurturing sporting talents forms part of the yet-to-be outdoored ‘Sports for Jobs” initiative that seeks to build the capacity of athletes so that they can earn a living from their talents.

He said his outfit would provide support for every young athlete through the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) during the participation of both national and international championships.

The minister noted that long distance running was hugely dominated by the East Africans but encouraged William Amponsah to set up his training so as to compete at the top level as well as represent Ghana at the Olympics in the near future.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum