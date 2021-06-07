‘We Need To Add Value To 50% Of Cocoa Beans’

Yaw Frimpong Addo

The Deputy Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture, Yaw Frimpong Addo, has called for value addition to more than 50% of the country’s cocoa beans as a way to grow the economy and reduce poverty.

According to him, the current percentage of raw cocoa beans exported remains “too high”, with dire consequences on local production.

“If you look at the concept of the Planting for Food and Jobs, there are certain components that talk about adding value to the product instead of exporting them in their raw state,” Mr. Addo told the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

He said there is a linkage created between producing raw materials and the One District One Factory (1D1F) concept to ensure value addition.

“For example, the demand for pineapple for Eku juices is enormous and therefore we need to add value to some of our agriculture products,” he said, adding, “Cocoa is another example. We need to add value to over 50% of our cocoa beans. The percentage that is exported in its raw form is a bit too high for this country,” he stressed.

He noted that getting raw cocoa beans for local production was also dear to the heart of the Minister of Foods and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, who is also a cocoa farmer.

“We went for a loan from China to build the Bui Dam using cocoa as collateral. If it happens that our production level does not meet a certain target then it affects the beans that are needed here for local production,” he explained.

Mr. Addo, who is also the MP for Manso Adubia said, “It is something that needs systematic approach, and if I am approved by this House, it is something together with my Minister, we are going to discuss.”

On the issue of land degradation, the nominee said it is the government’s resolve to fight against galamsey, saying, “It is a herculean task. In fact, on our side of Amansie, I don’t think there is more land for small-scale mining again. Every land is gold. All we need to do is to come out with a programme to reclaim all [degraded] lands and bring them back to agriculture production levels.”

“If you go by the new directive of programmes by the Ministry of Land and Natural Resources where there is this Operation Halt galamsey activities, what we need to do is to encourage community mining, to support the fight,” he suggested.

He said there must be collaborative efforts among the Ministries of Food and Agriculture, Lands and Natural Resources and Local Government especially, to find a lasting solution to land degradation and in order to boost agriculture.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House