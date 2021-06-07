Guide Radio Takes Off

Inside view of the studio

Newly established urban radio station, GUIDE RADIO 91.5 megahertz, which has been on test transmission for some time now, has officially commenced full programming.

The station, an English-speaking radio station that operates from the Nima residential area in Accra, is available online at www.dailyguidenetwork.com.

BEATWAVES gathered that it will be committed to accurate and distinct news, and promotion of creative arts through diverse programmes that will appeal to the general public and its listeners.

GUIDE RADIO, which has a state-of-the-art studio backed by seasoned presenters and disc jockeys (DJs) who are experienced, knowledgeable and talented, will not only inform, educate and entertain but also encourage national unity among others. It has the vision to bridge the social class gap.

GUIDE RADIO is packed with a heady mix of exciting programmes yet to be aired and has incredible group of people who are ready to make things happen and has confidence in their ability.

Currently the station plays a refined selection of music spanning over two decades, with the aim of providing a refreshing experience for its listeners and thereby delivering top of the line value to advertisers.

A source close to the management of the station hinted that the station will launch its exciting programmes and its upcoming events over the coming weeks.

According to him, GUIDE RADIO is going to give out its best to make it one of the best in the Greater Accra Region in particular and Ghana in general.

He explained that the reason for which GUIDE RADIO was established is to give people in Accra and its environs a variety to choose from, as most radio stations in the city have been doing almost the same thing.

Though BEATWAVES would reserve the names of certain radio personalities who wanted to join GUIDE RADIO, very credible checks showed that some seasoned presenters in the capital and Ashanti Region would soon be abandoning their various stations to move to GUIDE RADIO.

By George Clifford Owusu