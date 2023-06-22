Minister Gives Medeama GH¢47k

The minister with the team. INSET: Parker (L) in a handshake with the minister

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has pledged to support the 2022-2023 Premier League winners, Medeama SC with GH¢47,000 for their future endeavours.

He explained that it was about 47 years ago that a team from the region won a league title, adding, “So I am supporting Medeama with GH47,000.”

The minister made the promise when the current league champions presented the league trophy to him at the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) in Sekondi.

The Western-based team was led by its president, Moses Armah Parker.

The team won their first Ghana Premier League title following their 3-0 victory over Tamale City at Akoon Park in Tarkwa on June 11.

Club president Moses Armah Parker was grateful to all fans of Medeama for their continuous support, and appealed to them to continue to pray for the team as it go to Africa.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Sekondi