Minister Inspects Projects In UW, Savannah

A contractor explaining an issue to Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah

DEPUTY LOCAL Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development Minister, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, recently embarked on a working visit to some Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Upper West and Savannah regions.

Mr. Korsah, as part of the tour, engaged with staff of selected MMDAs in the two regions.

He visited Wa Central, Wa East, Wa West, Nadowli, Lawra, Jirapa, West Gonja, North Gonja, Central Gonja, Sawla-Tuna-Kalba and Bole districts.

It offered him the opportunity to inspect selected ongoing projects funded under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Project (GSCSP), District Assemblies Common Fund-Responsive Factor Grant (DACF-RFG), Modernisation of Agriculture in Ghana (MAG), Ghana Productive Safety Net Project (GPSNP) in selected MMDAs, as well as the erection and completion of offices and senior staff bungalows for the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council and other decentralised departments in the Savannah Region.

At Damongo, he inspected the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) building, which is about 85% complete, the newly built court complex yet to be handed over, the regional police command and a police station built along the Damongo to Mole road at Larabanga, among others.

In his entourage were DCEs, Regional Coordinating Directors and engineers at the RCC. The minister’s working visit ended yesterday.

The deputy minister being conducted around one of the project sites