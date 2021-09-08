Minister Interdicts Alma Matter Headmaster For Spanking Female Student

The Headmaster of Jachie Pramso Senior High School (SHS) in the Ashanti Region, Francis Donkor has been interdicted effective September 7, 2021 pending investigations into the alleged canning of a female student.

Mr Donkor has been directed to handover the administration and management of the school to the Ashanti Regional Director of Education.

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that the headmaster was suspended after the Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum’s visit to the school for first hand information.

The minister is an old boy of the school, known as Mighty Japass.

It would be recalled that a final year student of Jachie Pramso SHS in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti region where the Minister is the MP, was given several lashes by the headmaster for giving her jacket to a male colleague who has been penalized.

Mary Amoako, a 19-year-old and General Arts student was given several lashes by the headmaster, who was angry with her for being kind to give her jacket to a male student who came to class without wearing a uniform.

According to Mary, the headmaster asked the boy to remove his shirt and go half-naked to the dormitory and wear a uniform before he comes back to the classroom.

She said, she later gave her jacket to the said boy to wear after the headmaster had seized the boy’s shirt and left.

The headmaster, according to the girl, later saw the boy going to the dormitory while wearing a jacket, and when he found out that, it was the girl who gave the jacket to the boy, he gave her several lashes at her back resulting leading to serious bruises.

By Vincent Kubi