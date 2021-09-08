I’m Done With Kissing Roles- Actress Bibi Bright

Actress Bibi Bright is ruling out kissing roles in movies.

She says she is done with kissing on the silver-screens as she suggested no amount of hefty acting pay cheque can change that decision.

According to her, henceforth she won’t be accepting any sexually suggestive roles in the movies and her simple reason is that she is now a matured woman.

In an interview with Hitz Fm, the actress who is a supporter for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) said she is now a mother and she is therefore careful what she puts out there.

Bibi who campaigned for the NPP, ahead of the 2016 and 2020 general elections is a secretary at the Creative Arts Council. However, she didn’t directly mention her position in government, she was not ready to explain her decision to give up on sexual related roles.

“If you’d cast me for a role and it’d involve kissing, I’m not going to take it. It’s not just because I’m a Christian; I’m a mother, a wife and I feel I’m on a different path”, she indicated. “Back in the day when I had just gotten into the industry, when I was trying to find my feet, I was trying to let them know I’m a versatile actress.”

“When we were kids, we used to bath in the rain; but as time goes on, nobody will tell you to do so in the bathroom. We are growing, things are changing,” she added.

Born in 1986 in Cape Coast, Bibi Bright had a stint with the movie industry in ‘Missed Call’, a TV series aired on TV3.

She later appeared in ‘Lost in the Glory’, ‘Occult Girls’ and ‘Leave My Wife’.