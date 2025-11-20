Minister Moves To Curb Tarkwa Galamsey

Emmanuel Kofi-Armah Buah,

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Kofi-Armah Buah, has outlined a series of measures aimed at tightening regulation and combating illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality, where pockets of unlawful activity continue despite ongoing reforms.

Answering questions in Parliament yesterday, the Minister noted that Tarkwa-Nsuaem hosts several licensed small-scale miners who are operating responsibly under strict supervision.

He said these operators have been engaged, trained, and educated in sustainable mining practices, including the use of mercury-free processing technologies such as Gold Kacha and Sika Bukyia.

“These miners continue to operate in an environmentally sustainable manner under constant supervision by the Minerals Commission,” Mr. Buah said, emphasising the government’s commitment to encouraging responsible small-scale mining that protects the environment for present and future generations.

However, he acknowledged the persistence of illegal mining activities in communities such as Dompim, Simpa, Nsuaem, Bonsa, Bedukrom, Esuoso and Asuogya. These operations, he said, pose significant environmental risks and undermine efforts to sanitise the sector.

To address these challenges, the Minister outlined interventions currently being implemented by the Ministry through the Minerals Commission.

Key among them is the streamlining of the licensing and permitting regime to shorten the period required to obtain a small-scale mining licence.

According to him, the new approach strengthens and empowers District Mining Committees and Small-Scale Mining Associations to play more effective roles in managing operations at the local level.

Mr. Buah said additional block-out areas are being demarcated to create more legally accessible mining zones, thereby reducing encroachment on large-scale concessions and deterring operations in unapproved areas.

He also disclosed that since assuming office, he has issued two licences authorising the export, sale, or disposal of gold in connection with large-scale mining activities, a move he said demonstrates his commitment to ensuring that mining transactions remain transparent and compliant with the law.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House