No Country Should Appoint Men With Sexual Assault History – Ama K. Abebrese

Ama K. Abebrese

Actress, Ama K. Abebrese, has criticised the appointment of men with histories of sexual misconduct to senior public positions, saying such decisions undermine efforts to protect women and promote ethical leadership.

In a post on X on Tuesday, she argued that no nation would elevate men who have been accused of sexual assault or harassment.

“There is no serious country that will appoint men who have a documented history and allegations of sexual assault/sexual harassment against females to high governmental positions. It sends the message that men can abuse females and be rewarded. Do Better Ghana,” she wrote.

Her comments add to widespread calls for stricter scrutiny of public officials, particularly in cases involving gender-based misconduct.

The remarks come in the wake of reports that the government has appointed Kwasi Kyei Darkwah as Special Envoy to the Caribbean Region and has earlier appointed Professor Ransford Gyampo as Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority.

Kwasi Kyei Darkwah has faced rape allegations in the past, while Professor Gyampo was allegedly implicated in a “sex-for-grade” documentary that alleged he exploited female university students.

Ama K’s comment brings back a conversation about accountability and the standards expected of public office holders.