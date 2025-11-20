Mr. Macaroni Slams Rape Allegation

Mr. Macaroni

Nigerian comedian and activist, Adebowale Adedayo, widely known as Mr. Macaroni, has dismissed a rape allegation circulating on social media.

He insisted the claim was fabricated to discredit him for speaking against Nigerian President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The accusation originated from an X user, Lukurawa16703, who alleged that the actor raped a 17-year-old girl and then used the police to intimidate the victim’s family. The post was shared alongside one of Mr. Macaroni’s recent comments condemning rising insecurity under the Tinubu government.

Responding on Monday, Mr. Macaroni said he felt compelled to address the claim because of how “horrendous and distasteful” it was.

He alleged the account behind the post was linked to supporters of the ruling APC, describing the allegation as propaganda aimed at silencing his criticism of the government.

The activist vowed to take legal action against the individual behind the account and appealed to the public for information that could help identify them.

“This tweet also serves as an opportunity to strongly refute this ridiculous accusation and any other kind from the infested supporters of the APC,” he wrote. “I expect their disease to continue to spread as I won’t stop criticising this abomination of a government!”

Mr. Macaroni, known for his vocal advocacy during the EndSARS movement, maintained that no smear campaign would deter him from calling out governance failures.