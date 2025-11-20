Inna Mariam Patty To Be Called To England & Wales Bar

Inna Mariam Patty

Ghanaian entrepreneur, philanthropist, and social advocate, Inna Mariam Patty, will be officially called to the Bar of England and Wales at a ceremony to be held by the Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn.

Inna Patty will graduate with Distinction from the University of Law, where she pursued the Bar Practice, having also received the prestigious Dean’s Award for Excellence Scholarship.

Her call to the Bar marks not just a personal milestone, but also a symbolic moment of cross-continental inspiration—an embodiment of academic excellence, social responsibility, and leadership spanning business, law, and humanitarian service.

“I see this as a continuation of my purpose—to use law as a tool for empowerment, justice, and social impact, especially for women and vulnerable communities,” said Patty.

Before embarking on her legal journey, Patty established herself as a transformative leader. As Chief Executive Officer of Exclusive Events Ghana Ltd, she spearheaded initiatives that elevated Ghana’s event industry and used pageantry as a platform for community change.

Under her leadership, the Miss Ghana Foundation has funded scholarships for over 40 students, built water projects in northern Ghana, partnered with UNAIDS on national campaigns, and supported the FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital in providing life-saving surgeries for children with scoliosis.

Inna currently serves as a Board Member of FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital and Chairwoman of the Miss Ghana Foundation, roles through which she continues to advocate for education, healthcare, and empowerment initiatives.

Her exemplary achievements have earned her multiple distinctions, including Overall African Woman Achiever (CSR Consultant) at the 2023 African Women Awards (Ethiopia), Recognition among Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana (2023) by Avance Media, International Arch of Europe Award (Frankfurt, 2017) and BID Quality Award and Recognition as one of the 100 Most Outstanding Women Entrepreneurs in Ghana (2016).

Inna Patty’s legal training has included judicial shadowing at the Business and Property Courts and Immigration and Asylum Chamber, as well as pro bono work at the Immigration Tribunal (Taylor House), reflecting her passion for access to justice.

Her upcoming call to the Bar represents a merging of her entrepreneurial acumen, community leadership, and legal advocacy—solidifying her as a bridge between business, philanthropy, and justice in Ghana and the UK.

Inna Mariam Patty holds an MSc in Accounting and Finance from the London School of Economics, a GDL and BPC with Distinction from the University of Law, and certifications in mediation and negotiation.