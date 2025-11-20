Fidelity Bank Calls For Wise Investments

Some of the participants

Fidelity Bank has called on Ghanaians to make the most of their money today by investing.

The bank, has however, noted that the investment should be done wisely.

Business Development Manager at Fidelity Securities, Mimi Anane-Appiah, disclosed this during a training programme on financial reporting organised for some selected journalists in the Western and Central regions.

The journalists were taken through an overview of the banking sector and practical guide to interpreting financial statements for accurate reporting.

The rest included investment tools and how the money market operated, and ethical reporting to enhance financial literacy.

She indicated that investments carry some level of risks and urged the public to make sure they understand the market before they go ahead to invest.

“You need as low as GH¢10 to invest. So do it wisely, diversify, and understand the market to appreciate the risk associated with the various investment,” she pointed out.

During an open forum, it was made known that banks served as financial intermediaries, credit creators and helps individuals, communities and businesses to have an opportunity to financial advice.

The journalists were encouraged to be ethical in churning out stories concerning the financial sector to restore more confidence after the banking sector crisis and the domestic debt exchange programme.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi