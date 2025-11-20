Safeguarding Cedi A Shared Responsibility – BoG Governor

Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Asiama has called on stakeholders to see the management of the cedi as a shared responsibility.

Addressing over 800 delegates comprising policy makers, economists, industry leaders at the Cedi at 60 currency International Conference, the Governor said currency management spans across many disciplines hence requires a collective efforts.

“May we always remember that protecting the Cedi is not the task of any one institution, it is a shared endeavour rooted in our belief in Ghana’s future,” he said.

Dr. Asiama stated that the bank is also strengthening efforts to re-anchor the Cedi as an absolute medium of exchange to address the pressures toward currency substitution and dollarisation that threaten the country’s economic sovereignty.

But according to the governor, it is therefore important for policymakers, technicians, and leaders to ensure that the Cedi, however it is accessed, continues to serve their aspirations especially at a time when the landscape of money is shifting.

He said payments modernisation and the eCedi reflects the bank’s commitment to secure and interoperable forms of value grounded in the country’s realities.

The conference hosted by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) in Partnership with Currency Research started on Tuesday, November 18 and ends on November, 20, 2025.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah