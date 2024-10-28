Minister Pledges Training Centre For Armwrestling

President Akufo-Addo (2nd L) in a handshake with Osei Asibey. With them is the Sports Minister

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation’s dream of having a state-of-the-art training centre and office for Africa Armwrestling is finally within reach.

In a historic meeting at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo in reaffirming the government’s commitment to supporting the growth of armwrestling in Ghana and Africa tasked the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, to give every support necessary to the armwrestling federation because they had worked hard to raise high the flag of Ghana.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, in response, announced plans to establish a state-of-the-art training centre and office for the Africa Armwrestling Federation.

“We’re committed to supporting the sport’s development because armwrestling has shown tremendous growth and potential in Africa and beyond that also greatly impacted on Ghana’s showing at the just ended African Games,” Minister Ussif said.

“I have already directed the National Sports Authority to give armwrestling a place for the office of the confederation, and as for the training centre, we will make Borteyman Sports Complex available to Ghana Armwrestling and all federations that need the place for training or hosting national and international competitions,” he further said.

The minister also mentioned that under his leadership, three Ghanaians have ascended the throne of continental leadership, namely Mr. Herbert Mensah of Rugby Africa, Mr. Samson Deen of Africa Paralympic Committee and Mr. Charles Osei Asibey of Africa Armwrestling Federation.

He also challenged the Ghana Armwrestling President to use his influence on the global stage to ensure a quick transition into getting armwrestling becoming an Olympic sport.

President of the Ghana and Africa Armwrestling Federation, Mr. Charles Osei Asibey said, “This is a game-changer for armwrestling in Ghana and Africa, we’ll work tirelessly to ensure the sport’s continued growth.”

Mr. Osei Asibey expressed gratitude for the government’s assurances, highlighting the federation’s achievements, including a total international medal haul of 350.

From The Sports Desk