Ancelotti Slams Barca Celebration

Ancelotti slams Barcelona for ‘ungentlemanly’ celebration against Real Madrid

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was unhappy with how Barcelona’s bench celebrated their fourth goal after seeing his side beaten 4-0 in Saturday’s Clásico at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice, with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha also finding the net as Barça ended Madrid’s 42-game unbeaten streak in LaLiga and moved six points clear of them at the top of the table.

The celebrations after the fourth goal, Raphinha’s 10th of the campaign, spilled in front of the Madrid bench with Ancelotti confronting Barça coach Hansi Flick. Ancelotti, though, said his issue was with the behaviour of one of Flick’s assistants.

“[The problem] was with the assistant, not with Flick,” Ancelotti said in his postgame news conference when asked to clear up what had happened. “The assistant was not a gentleman with the way he celebrated in front of bench. And Flick agreed with us.”

Asked about the incident in his news conference, Flick said: “I didn’t see it. I just spoke with Carlo and it was something … it’s normal in this situation, when you celebrate a goal maybe it’s not … we’re old enough to speak about that.”

Madrid had won the past four Clásicos in all competitions and avoiding defeat here would have seen them match Barça’s LaLiga record 43-game unbeaten streak.

However, following a goalless first half, they collapsed after the break.