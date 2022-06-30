Minister Raises Cash For Qatar 2022

Mustapha Ussif (3rd L) in a group picture with the committee members

Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has inaugurated a six-member committee tasked to raise funds for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The committee is chaired by Deputy Sports Minister, Evans Opoku Bobbie, who will undertake a number of activities in order to raise funds required to complement government’s support for Ghana’s participation at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Sports Minister, in a statement, disclosed that Ghana will be participating in tournaments such as the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the Women’s U-20 FIFA World Cup in Costa Rica, World Athletics Championship in Oregon and the 2023 AFCON qualifiers, thus the need for support from corporate Ghana.

“Sports have contributed significantly to the country’s economy in a variety of ways over the years. As a result, bringing in corporate entities to support us will strategically position our sports as a major economic driver,” he pointed out.

Members on the six-member committee are,

Hon. John Ampontuah Kumah (Dep. Minister of Finance),

Hon. George Mireku Duker (Dep. Minister of Lands & Natural Resources),

Hon. Andrew Egyapa Mercer (Dep. Minister of Energy),

Mr. Akwasi Agyemamg (CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority & Rep of GFA),

the Ministry’s Chief Accountant, Mrs Irene Sakyi (Secretary to the Committee) are also members of the committee.