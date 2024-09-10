Minister Seeks Crackdown On Galamsey Agitators

Dominic Nitiwul

The Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, has called for a swift and decisive crackdown by Parliament on individuals inciting the youth to engage in illegal mining activities, known as galamsey, with promises of impunity if they are voted into power.

“Mr. Speaker, it’s an urgent matter and I think that we should lead it personally to ensure that anybody – whether you are a religious person, you are a traditional person, you are a politician, you are a flag bearer or an MP who politicises galamsey operations in this country. This House must take action on that person,” he suggested.

Speaking before Parliament on Wednesday, the Defence Minister condemned the politicisation of galamsey operations, stating that it poses a significant threat to national security, environmental sustainability, and the well-being of local communities.

“Mr. Speaker, this House [referring to Parliament] should take drastic measures against any individual who politicises galamsey matters, and who is promising the youth of Ghana that if you vote for me, I would allow you to do galamsey.

“I want this House to take a bipartisan posture against any individual. In fact, we should invite any individual to this house. We should invite any individual we have on video in this House who is promising the people of Ghana, especially the young people of Ghana, that if you vote for me, I would allow you to do galamsey.

“Any politician who is inciting the young people of Ghana, I’ll take you out of prison if you vote for me,” he stressed.

Mr. Nitiwul maintained that this approach is a foolproof strategy to enable any governing party to effectively combat galamsey and liberate the nation from the grip of partisan politics, thereby prioritising Ghana’s progress over political interests.

“We [MPs] have the power to protect Ghana and we have the power to protect our people, and the unborn ones. There are some things we can do politics with, but galamsey should not be one of them,” he indicated.

The Minister emphasised the need for a bipartisan approach to combat galamsey, citing its devastating impact on the country’s water bodies and environment.

He offered to provide evidence and videos of politicians making such promises, calling for them to be invited to Parliament to answer publicly.

“So, Mr. Speaker, I want all the people, I will provide evidence – videos of all the people and we should invite them tomorrow to this House and make them answer publicly.

“Whether they are NDC, NPP, or CPP, I don’t care. But I will do that. And any one of you who has a video or evidence that somebody is doing that, bring it to the House,” he said.

The Minister’s statement was met with both support and opposition from lawmakers, with some calling for order and others shouting in disagreement.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliamentary Correspondent