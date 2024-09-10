Strengthen Capacities To Combat Cyber Crime – Ursula

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Stakeholders in the African sub-region have been urged to strengthen their capacities in the fight against cybercrime while harnessing the vast potential of the digitisation evolution.

Director of International Affairs at the Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation, Kwame Baah Acheamfuor, in a keynote address on behalf of the Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, at the plenary session of the 2024 ITU Interpol Cyberdrill for the Africa region in Accra said strengthening Cyber security could create a safer and a more secure future for the sub-region.

She said in recent years, Africa’s digital landscape has increasingly become a target for cybercriminals, who persist in exploiting the continent’s vulnerabilities and underscores the severity of the challenges in the cyber space per the 2024 interpol report.

The International Telecommunication Union, ITU-INTERPOL CyberDrill for the Africa Region is aimed at enhancing and assessing the cybersecurity readiness and resilience of African CERTs/ CSIRTs and National Cybersecurity Centres.

It was aimed at promoting the adoption of international cybersecurity standards and best practices in the Region; facilitate regional collaboration and knowledge sharing on cybersecurity issues and support international cooperation in combating cybercrime.

According to her, statistics available indicate that cybercrime has evolved into a multibillion-dollar industry, with threats such as Business Email Compromise (BEC), Phishing, Banking Trojans and Stealers, Crime-as-a service and Cyber extortion becoming increasingly prevalent.

She said such issues with dire financial implications were not only confined to governments or IT departments but is existential threats to collective security, economies, and future of every one across the globe.

The Minister stated that the ITU, Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) 2020 rated Ghana third in Africa, with a score of 86.69%, acting as a reliable benchmark for measuring the government’s commitment to cybersecurity on a worldwide scale.

She said based on ITU’s framework, which focuses on legal measures, organisational and technical measures among others, Ghana has reviewed its National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy which has been approved by cabinet and expected to be outdoored next month.

She further noted that the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy will also provide a national direction and implementation plan for Ghana’s cybersecurity development by Building a resilient digital ecosystem, deter cyber crime, secure digital infrastructure and strengthen cooperation.

Director General of the Cyber Security Authority, Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako said rapid emergence and advancement of technologies highlight the ever-evolving nature of the digital era offering significant benefits in spite of the substantial challenges it presents.

He said the sophistication of cyber threats is increasing, with cybersecurity ventures estimating that global cybercrime costs will hit $10.5 trillion by 2025, up from $3 trillion in 2015 with significant impact on African continent.

“As experts in cybersecurity and digital transformation, we must address these challenges head-on. A critical aspect of our approach is the relationship between incident response and international regulatory bodies,” he said.

“Effective incident response depends on coordinated efforts with these bodies to ensure rapid and efficient management of cyber threats,” he added

Mr. Antwi-Boasiako further mentioned that industry development protocols backed by a sound and collaborative regulatory framework provided by the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 will ensure compliance with the law as well as streamline the process of providing services in accordance with approved standards and processes that are consistent with domestic laws and international best practices.

Participants at the 5-day event included National Cyber Security Authorities, Cybersecurity Agencies, law enforcement officers specialising in cybercrime investigations among others.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah