Turkish Team In Town For Investment Possibilities

George Nti Bonsu (M) with the Turkish delegation

A delegation of businessmen from Turkey is in Ghana to explore business opportunities that are viable for investment, particularly in the health and agricultural sector.

The six-member delegation will visit various health facilities and farming communities as part of its preliminary assessment to obtain first-hand information on viable investment projects that could be undertaken in a bid to support government’s development agenda.

Interacting with some journalists last Sunday upon arrival in Accra, Zerrin Gelik, a member of the delegation, said the team with the support of the Turkish government were hoping to invest over $100 million in both the health and agricultural sector given the investment opportunities that abound in Ghana.

She said beyond the construction of hospitals in some parts of the country, they were also going to provide health education among several other support in the area of health to Ghanaians as well.

Ms. Gelik, who is also a gynaecologist, said following her long years of experience in the health sector, there were plans to also provide health education to communities where the health facilities will be constructed.

She also explained that Ghana remains one of the attractive investment destinations in the sub-region with vast business potentials, particularly in the area of health and agriculture, which attracted the delegation to visit the country for the first time.

Mr. George Nti Bonsu, a business partner who initiated the move for the projects in Ghana, said it is a long-term project that will not only provide good healthcare services but also provide job opportunities, especially for healthcare services.

He said the investment is also geared towards the development of the agricultural sector given the expanse of arable lands that are dotted in various parts of the country.

Mr. Nti Bonsu indicated his Turkish partners’ readiness to engage in mechanised farming to produce food crops that would not largely be dependent on rainfall, as practiced by most farmers in the country.

He, however, mentioned that though his partners were ready to invest their resources in both the health and agricultural sectors of the economy, they would not hesitate to partner the state to help them achieve their intended objective of improving the lives of people, especially the less privileged.

Chief Executive of Salt FM, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, a member of the Ghanaian team, said Agogo in the Asante Akyem North District is one of the mapped areas to benefit from the health facility in the first phase of the projects.

He also commended the Turkish delegation and Mr. Nti Bonsu for his vision to work with the team to provide these essential services that forms a critical sector of the Ghanaian economy.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah