Court Victory Significant Boost – Says Ama Dokua

Ama Dokua

The parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Okaikwei North Constituency, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, has expressed optimism that her victory in court, regarding the challenge against her eligibility to vote in the constituency, strengthens her bid to reclaim the seat for the NPP.

She said the decision of the court to dismiss the challenge is a significant boost in her spirited agenda to return to Parliament on January 7, 2025, “this time on the ticket of Okaikwei North, the area where I grew up.”

Since she made the decision to contest the Okaikwei North seat, Nana Ama Dokua conceded that, “a lot of obstacles have been placed in my way, including the vandalisation of my posters, disruptions of my engagements with the electorate and a legal challenge just to frustrate my efforts. But the more encumbrances they put in my way, the more the electorate welcome me with open arms.”

Nana Ama Dokua made it clear that she was not going to sleep on her oars but work hard until the last vote is counted and she is declared the new Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikwei North on December 7, 2024, adding, “I , therefore, humbly invite the electorate on this journey of hard work, understanding of their needs and a sweet but hard fought victory on December 7, 2024.”

It will be recalled that the Achimota District Court in Accra has cleared any doubts about the eligibility of the NPP parliamentary candidate for Okaikwei North, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei as a qualified voter in the constituency. Last Thursday, the court dismissed a petition challenging the eligibility of Nana Ama Dokua to vote in the constituency, clearing any obstacles in her way to reclaim the battleground seat for the NPP.