Walewale NPP Primary Rerun: Unknown Person Disrupts Vote Counting

Dr. Tiah Abdul-Kabiru Mahama and Lariba Zuweira Abudu

An unknown person yesterday disrupted the counting of ballot papers at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Walewale primary rerun, when he rushed to the table, snatched some ballot papers and bolted with them.

The incident led to the police intervening to secure the ballot box and halting the counting process.

Dr. Tiah Abdul-Kabiru Mahama, Economic Advisor to the Vice President, and incumbent Member of Parliament for the Walewale Constituency, Lariba Zuweira Abudu are facing each other in the NPP parliamentary primary for the second time.

A total of 842 delegates from 161 polling stations and 31 electoral areas cast their votes to elect a parliamentary candidate for the NPP to represent the Walewale Constituency.

Due to the snatching of the ballot papers by the unknown person, the ballot box has been sent to the police station for recount and declaration.

The NPP Walewale parliamentary primary rerun follows the Tamale High Court annulment of the previous results declared by the Electoral Commission (EC). The court ordered for a rerun after the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Walewale Constituency and former Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, contested the previous results declared by the Electoral Commission on January 27, 2024.

From Eric Kombat, Walewale