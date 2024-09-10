Daasebre Nana Kwaku Boateng III Attends NEGfest

Daasebre (2nd left) and his subjects doing a traditional dance

The maiden edition of the New England Ghana Festival (NEGfest), held in Worcester, Massachusetts, last Saturday, September 7, 2024, saw a magnificent celebration of Ghanaian culture and heritage.

It was graced by Daasebre Nana Kwaku Boateng III, Omanhene of New Juaben, who served as the guest of honour with Nana Awuah Panin III, Asokwahene of New Juaben, and as co-chair of the event.

It was on the theme “Sankofa: Embracing Our Heritage, Connecting Our Past.”

It was under the auspices of the Ghana Heritage Foundation (GHF) in partnership with the US-Ghana Embassy, Worcester State University, Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Ghana Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Akwaaba Clinic, among others.

Some of the dignitaries present at the event included Ken Asafo-Adjei, who doubles as the CEO of Ghana Heritage Foundation and consul designate, honorary consulate of Ghana-Massachusetts, co-chair of the event and New Juaben Asokwahene Nana Awuah Panin III, MP For Tema West, Carlos K. Ahenkorah, MP for Atwima-Nwabiagya South, Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere, Alhaji Yusif Sulemana, MP For Bole-Bamboi, members of the Parliamentary Select Committee and a host of others.

In his keynote address, Daasebre Nana Kwaku Boateng III said the festival reinforced the importance of cultural pride and the enduring relevance of Sankofa in today’s globalised world.

Accompanied by his whole royal entourage including the New Juaben Queen Mother Nana Juaben Serwaa III, Daasebre Boateng III extended warm greetings from Ghana and acknowledged the collective efforts of Ghanaians both in Ghana and in the diaspora.

He highlighted the significance of unity, heritage, and the shared history that binds Ghanaian communities worldwide.

“It is a great honour and pleasure to be with you today as we celebrate this year’s festival together; a celebration that brings us together as one family, united by our rich heritage and shared history,” Nana Kwaku Boateng III remarked.

Daasebre drew special attention to the festival’s theme, “Sankofa,” a concept deeply rooted in Ghanaian culture. He explained that the term, derived from the Akan language, symbolises the importance of returning to the past to retrieve valuable knowledge.

“The symbol of Sankofa teaches us an essential lesson: it is not wrong to go back for that which you have forgotten,” Nana Kwaku Boateng III emphasised.

Daasebre Boateng III urged participants to embrace their heritage as the foundation of their identity, reminding them of the resilience and ingenuity that have defined Ghana’s history from the ancient kingdoms to the modern nation.

He further called upon the Ghanaian diaspora to maintain a strong connection to their roots, even as they navigate life in diverse cultures like that of the United States.