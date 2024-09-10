Miss Tourism Contestants Debate Climate Change

Some of the contestants

A heated debate erupted among contestants vying for the 2024 Miss Tourism Ghana crown as they discussed the pressing issue of climate change.

The contestants, participating in a series of activities to exhibit their knowledge and skills, were asked to share their views on whether climate change should be incorporated into the country’s school curriculum.

The debate, which took place as part of the competition’s judging process, featured a panel of experts including Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, Deputy Director of Domestic Marketing at the Ghana Tourism Authority, Afua Pokua Afrifa, a retired business administrator, and Juliana Bempah, Principal Programme Officer at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The debate session of the competition was held at the Accra City Hotel. The Miss Tourism Ghana Pageant is focused on promoting the tourism paradise that Ghana has to offer.

The grand finale of this year’s competition is scheduled for September 20 at the National Theatre.

The contestants are Agbolosu Mawuse Abla, Emmanuella Owusuaa Wiredu, Adizah Alhassan, Lawrencia Ama Yeboah, Deborah Dzifa Amezah, Akoto Erica, Gloria Kwarteng, Eleanor Ama Seimaa Nima, Portia Mensah, and Stephanie Owiredua Kissi.