Minister Unveils Plans To Integrate Robotics, AI, Coding Into Basic School Curriculum

The Education Minister inspecting BSTEM tools and equipment on exhibition

THE MINISTER of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has unveiled government’s plans to review the curriculum for basic education in the country to include Robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Coding to reflect modern trends in education and to develop critical problem solvers for the country.

Speaking at the pilot launch of the programme in Sunyani, the Minister said it will begin teaching Basic Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (BSTEM) at some selected basic schools in the country.

The project, which will be rolled out in three phases to cover all basic schools nationwide, begins with training coordinators and selected teachers from 400 Junior High Schools.

They will be supplied with equipment and laboratories to encourage practical and hands-on training in Basic Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

Mr. Iddrisu emphasised the need to make teaching of BSTEM exciting for junior high students by developing their interests at the senior high school (SHS) level and beyond.

“STEM/BSTEM is not only about laboratories and infrastructure but about equipping the Ghanaian child with knowledge and hands-on skills that will give lifelong impact on them and the country,” he said.

He explained that President John Mahama’s reset agenda in education is in line with what ITEC Global, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service, is introducing in basic schools to encourage teaching of Basic Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

“In line with this, we are reviewing the school curriculum to include Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, and Coding to reflect modern-day trends in education. What STEM/BSTEM does is to move away from the challenges of today’s teaching to become problem solvers by developing critical thinking capacities of students,” he stressed.

On his part, the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Prof. Ernest Kofi Davies, said the project is expected to create opportunities for learners through teaching innovation and critical thinking methods. He said it is important for teachers to regularly update their knowledge and skills to impact students.

“There must be deliberate efforts to train teachers to support the delivery of the standard curriculum to 4,400 JHS schools in the country. As a result, we are going to supply and deliver equipment,” he said.

FROM Daniel Y. Dayee, Sunyani