Minister Visits Akim Oda Market After Fire Outbreak

The Regional Minister inspecting the damage caused by the fire

The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong today visited the Akim Oda Central Market in the Birim Central Municipality of the Eastern Region, after an unknown fire outbreak suspected to be caused by an electrical fault completely burnt the entire market on Monday evening.

The Minister’s visit was to assess the damage caused by the fire at the market.

Reports gathered indicates that over two hundred traders who had their items worth thousands of Ghana cedis destroyed shed tears and appealed to the government to come to their aid during the Regional Minister’s visit.

Officials from NADMO and the Ghana National Fire Service have described the destruction caused by the inferno as beyond description but assured the traders of their safety and security.

Some traders said it had been long since a similar outbreak occurred in Akim Oda, saying it is approximately 18 years since a similar thing happened at the Oda main market.

Mr. Acheampong addressing the traders after the inspection of the market, used the opportunity to console them and urged them to exercise patience, as the government will immediately take the necessary steps to come to their aid.

The Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Jennifer N. Y. Quaye, Commander for Eastern Regional Division of the Ghana National Fire Service earlier in a media briefing said on September 13, 2021, at about 8:30 pm Akim Oda Fire Station received a call that the Akim Oda main market was on fire.

She said the Officers rushed to the scene with a fire tender and called for more assistance from other fire stations to help extinguish the fire.

The Commander said due to the lack of easy accessibility to the market, it took many hours to quench the fire and added that the situation was brought under control at about 03:15 hours on September 14, 2021.

She said there was no casualty and called on traders to outline clear pathways when putting up structures by consulting the appropriate authorities and the Assemblies.

“Almost the entire market has been burnt to ashes. There were about four fire tenders but because there is no access route to the main market, the fire officers couldn’t access the place to douse the fire,” a victim narrated.

BY Daniel Bampoe