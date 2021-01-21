Ministers List Out

President Nana Akufo-Addo has submitted the list of nominees for ministers-designate.

The list released by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, contains 27 Central Government Ministers-designate and 16 Regional ministers-designate.

The nominees were submitted to Parliament for approval in accordance with the 1992 Constitution.

A number of Ministers in the President’s previous Government were maintained.

Albert Kan Dapaah, then National Security Minister, has been nominated for the role again, while Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has also been nominated again as Information Minister.

Below is the list

By Melvin Tarlue