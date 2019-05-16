Ministry, Hungary Talk African Games Success

Officials of Ghana and Hungary after the event

Ghana’s Ministry of Youth & Sports and the Hungarian Olympic Committee held deliberations on Tuesday in Budapest, Hungary, on the sidelines of the ministry’s international engagements towards ensuring that the 2023 African Games to be held in Ghana is a success.

The Ghanaian delegation, led by the Deputy Minister for Youth & Sports, Curtis Perry Okudzeto, held a series of meetings, including one with the President of the Hungarian Olympic Committee, Krisztián Kulcsár, as both parties explored best practices, partnerships and activities that can be deployed towards the organisation of the African Games.

Mr. Okudzeto thanked the Hungarian Olympic Committee for their readiness to support Ghana and indicated that the ministry, through the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), looks forward to working with them as they implement the various transformative proposals they have discussed.

Other members of the delegation are the Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth & Sports, Frank Quist and sports consultant, Magnus Rex Danquah.